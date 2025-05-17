Lawyers' Strike Delays Cases Against Kejriwal Again

A planned hearing for two poll code violation cases involving Arvind Kejriwal, head of the AAP, was postponed on Saturday due to a strike by lawyers, according to officials.

The hearings, initially scheduled in a special MP-MLA court, will now take place on July 5. These cases originate from 2014 when complaints were filed during a campaign period in Amethi, referencing activities at Gauriganj and Musafirkhana police stations.

Kejriwal's lawyer, Madan Singh, noted that after appealing to the Supreme Court, an exemption was granted to the AAP chief from appearing personally until further instructions are provided, signaling a potential delay in judicial proceedings amid lackadaisical prosecution interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)