Lawyers' Strike Delays Cases Against Kejriwal Again

A scheduled hearing for two poll code violation cases against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was postponed due to a lawyers' strike. The cases, stemming from 2014 complaints, will now be heard on July 5. Kejriwal has been granted exemption from appearing in court until further notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:40 IST
A planned hearing for two poll code violation cases involving Arvind Kejriwal, head of the AAP, was postponed on Saturday due to a strike by lawyers, according to officials.

The hearings, initially scheduled in a special MP-MLA court, will now take place on July 5. These cases originate from 2014 when complaints were filed during a campaign period in Amethi, referencing activities at Gauriganj and Musafirkhana police stations.

Kejriwal's lawyer, Madan Singh, noted that after appealing to the Supreme Court, an exemption was granted to the AAP chief from appearing personally until further instructions are provided, signaling a potential delay in judicial proceedings amid lackadaisical prosecution interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

