Court Defers Hearing in Sanjay Singh Poll Code Violation Case After President's Death

The special MP-MLA court in question postponed its scheduled hearing on the 2021 poll code violation case embroiling AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. The deferment follows the unfortunate passing of the former Bar Association president, which led to a day of abstention from judicial work.

Monday's proceedings were intended to continue with the recording of evidence related to the case, dating back to purported infractions during the 2021 panchayat elections in the Bandhuakala area. Allegedly, an unauthorized assembly was conducted in Hasanpur village on April 13, 2021, to back district panchayat candidate Salma Begum.

Originally, 12 named individuals, including Singh, were implicated, along with 45 unnamed supporters. The case has seen developments, including a notable moment in July 2024 when Singh surrendered to the court following a bailable warrant due to multiple absences. The next hearing is now scheduled for February 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)