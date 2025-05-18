Tragic Ambush: Mexican Security Expert Killed in Guadalajara
César Guzman, a security consultant working with the U.S. State Department, was killed in a cartel ambush at a Guadalajara restaurant. Two other security instructors were attacked, resulting in one death and the other critically wounded. The incident highlights the dangerous environment for security personnel in Mexico.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 18-05-2025 06:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 06:58 IST
A Mexican security consultant, César Guzman, was fatally shot in an apparent cartel ambush at a Guadalajara restaurant on Friday night.
The attack occurred after Guzman completed a security and intelligence course for Jalisco state police with colleagues. The incident left Guzman dead and critically injured another instructor, Pablo Cajigal.
Local reports indicate gunmen fled in a red Nissan, and while the U.S. consulate confirmed the victims' past work with the State Department, it refrained from commenting further.
