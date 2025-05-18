Tragic Ambush: Mexican Security Expert Killed in Guadalajara

A Mexican security consultant, César Guzman, was fatally shot in an apparent cartel ambush at a Guadalajara restaurant on Friday night.

The attack occurred after Guzman completed a security and intelligence course for Jalisco state police with colleagues. The incident left Guzman dead and critically injured another instructor, Pablo Cajigal.

Local reports indicate gunmen fled in a red Nissan, and while the U.S. consulate confirmed the victims' past work with the State Department, it refrained from commenting further.

(With inputs from agencies.)