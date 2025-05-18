Assam's Crackdown: Arrests Surge in Anti-National Operation

In a significant escalation of its campaign against alleged anti-national activities, the Assam government has apprehended 68 individuals, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This surge in arrests follows last month's Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The state's proactive measures have targeted those involved in 'anti-India' and 'pro-Pakistan' activities, including on social media. The latest detentions include Abdul Hussain and Rosid Ahmed in Sribhumi, and Imran Hussain in Barpeta, as announced by Sarma on platform X.

A high-profile arrest in this operation is that of opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who faces charges under sedition and the National Security Act. Chief Minister Sarma has reiterated the government's commitment to continue this crackdown with full vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)