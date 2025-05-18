Assam's Crackdown: Arrests Surge in Anti-National Operation
In Assam, 68 individuals have been arrested in a state-led crackdown on alleged anti-national activities following the Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that the operation will continue with no exceptions. Notably, opposition MLA Aminul Islam was among those detained under serious charges.
- Country:
- India
In a significant escalation of its campaign against alleged anti-national activities, the Assam government has apprehended 68 individuals, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This surge in arrests follows last month's Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.
The state's proactive measures have targeted those involved in 'anti-India' and 'pro-Pakistan' activities, including on social media. The latest detentions include Abdul Hussain and Rosid Ahmed in Sribhumi, and Imran Hussain in Barpeta, as announced by Sarma on platform X.
A high-profile arrest in this operation is that of opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who faces charges under sedition and the National Security Act. Chief Minister Sarma has reiterated the government's commitment to continue this crackdown with full vigor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Consulates Hold Condolence Meetings for Pahalgam Tragedy Victims
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announces inquiry into Sree Lairai Devi Temple stampede.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announces magisterial probe into stampede at temple festival in North Goa that left six persons dead.
Committed to taking firm, decisive action against terrorists and those who support them: PM Modi after talks with Angolan president.
India Halts All Pakistan Imports Following Pahalgam Attack