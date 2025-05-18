Intensifying Crisis: Ceasefire Talks Stall Amidst Escalating Gaza Conflict
Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 100 Palestinians overnight in Gaza as ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas show no progress. Medics report severe casualties, with many victims being children. The humanitarian crisis worsens as blockade restrictions and military operations continue, causing widespread devastation and speculation of key Hamas leaders' deaths.
Ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas have hit a stalemate, while Israeli airstrikes continue to devastate Gaza, resulting in at least 100 Palestinian deaths overnight. The humanitarian situation is dire, with restricted access to medical care and vital supplies.
This ongoing escalation sees Israel hardening its stance, reported aims to seize control of Gaza in response to Hamas' October 7 attacks. Hamas has offered to release hostages for a ceasefire, a proposal met with unwavering resistance from Israeli leadership.
The potential death of a Hamas leader and the reported unwillingness of Israel to engage in partial deals further complicate diplomatic efforts. The conflict has left Gaza's infrastructure in ruins and its population in dire need, highlighting the urgent need for international diplomatic resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
