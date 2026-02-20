Navigating Unity: Indian Navy's Humanitarian Leadership at IONS 2026

The Indian Navy recently hosted the 9th edition of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium's Conclave of Chiefs in Visakhapatnam, underscoring the theme 'Maritime Cooperation for Humanitarian Support'. This event comes as the Indian Ocean Region experiences frequent disasters, highlighting the need for coordinated naval responses.

Notable initiatives like Mission Sagar and its subsequent phases illustrate the Indian Navy's role in delivering aid, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ships such as INS Kesari and INS Airavat were instrumental in providing disaster relief across several nations, showcasing India's humanitarian outreach and diplomatic engagement in the region.

By hosting discussions on joint exercises and logistics coordination at #IONSConclave26, the Indian Navy aims to establish a framework for improved crisis response among IOR navies. This approach not only enhances regional security but also bolsters India's standing as a leader in maritime humanitarian assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)