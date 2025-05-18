Escalation in Gaza: Casualties in Mid-May Clashes

In a devastating account of the ongoing conflict, the health ministry in Gaza has reported that 464 Palestinians have been killed over the past week due to Israeli military operations.

The strikes, occurring between May 11 and May 17, also resulted in injuries to 1,418 individuals, further highlighting the severe humanitarian situation in the region.

These figures emerge amid a backdrop of increased hostilities, rendering a somber illustration of the conflict's rising human cost.

