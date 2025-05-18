Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Casualties in Mid-May Clashes

A recent report by Gaza's health ministry highlights the severe impact of Israeli military strikes, revealing that 464 Palestinians were killed and 1,418 injured in the region over the past week, specifically between May 11 and May 17. The casualty figures underscore the escalating conflict's human toll.

Updated: 18-05-2025 17:13 IST
In a devastating account of the ongoing conflict, the health ministry in Gaza has reported that 464 Palestinians have been killed over the past week due to Israeli military operations.

The strikes, occurring between May 11 and May 17, also resulted in injuries to 1,418 individuals, further highlighting the severe humanitarian situation in the region.

These figures emerge amid a backdrop of increased hostilities, rendering a somber illustration of the conflict's rising human cost.

