Blaze Engulfs Raipur DEO Office: No Casualties Reported

A major fire broke out at the Raipur District Education Officer's (DEO) office late Saturday night, causing significant concern among officials.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as emergency services responded swiftly to the incident.

The fire ignited after 9 PM in the Pension Bada area office. Police and fire brigade teams quickly arrived at the scene, managing to bring the fire under control within an hour. The cause of this blaze is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)