Blaze Engulfs Raipur DEO Office: No Casualties Reported

A significant fire erupted at the Raipur District Education Officer's office Saturday night. No casualties were reported. The fire started post 9 PM and was contained within an hour by the police and fire brigade. The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-01-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 23:45 IST
A major fire broke out at the Raipur District Education Officer's (DEO) office late Saturday night, causing significant concern among officials.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as emergency services responded swiftly to the incident.

The fire ignited after 9 PM in the Pension Bada area office. Police and fire brigade teams quickly arrived at the scene, managing to bring the fire under control within an hour. The cause of this blaze is still under investigation.

