Tripura Pushes for Bureaucrat Retention Amid Deputation Challenges

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has raised an issue regarding the reluctance of some IAS officers to return to the state following their deputation period elsewhere. In an official communication with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saha pointed out a trend where officers prefer staying outside the state, raising administrative concerns.

During an event for the upcoming Civil Service Officers' Institute in Kunjaban, Saha underscored efforts to make officers comfortable within the state, hoping to reduce requests for central deputations. He expressed optimism that enhanced facilities would encourage officers to remain, mitigating administrative challenges.

The Chief Minister lauded the contribution of bureaucrats but criticized some for lobbying to extend their stays away from Tripura. Highlighting a significant budget increase from Rs 27,000 crore to Rs 32,000 crore, Saha reaffirmed the government's commitment to holistic state development, all while acknowledging the roles officers play.

(With inputs from agencies.)