Prime Minister's Ramzan Greetings: A Month of Unity and Reflection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his warm wishes to citizens on the occasion of Ramzan, emphasizing the festival's capacity to strengthen societal bonds.

Commencing on Thursday, Ramzan represents the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, celebrated with fasting, prayer, and introspection by Muslims globally.

The month includes special evening prayers known as 'taraweeh', during which the entire Quran is recited, culminating with the sighting of the Eid moon.

(With inputs from agencies.)