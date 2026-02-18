Left Menu

Prime Minister's Ramzan Greetings: A Month of Unity and Reflection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Ramzan greetings, emphasizing the festival's role in promoting unity. Ramzan, beginning Thursday, marks a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection for Muslims worldwide. Evening prayers, 'taraweeh', feature complete Quran recitations, continuing until the Eid moon sighting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:32 IST
Prime Minister's Ramzan Greetings: A Month of Unity and Reflection
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his warm wishes to citizens on the occasion of Ramzan, emphasizing the festival's capacity to strengthen societal bonds.

Commencing on Thursday, Ramzan represents the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, celebrated with fasting, prayer, and introspection by Muslims globally.

The month includes special evening prayers known as 'taraweeh', during which the entire Quran is recited, culminating with the sighting of the Eid moon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

 Sri Lanka
2
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
3
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
4
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026