Canadian Prime Minister Edges Closer to Majority as Conservative Joins Liberals

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney nears a parliamentary majority with the defection of opposition legislator Matt Jeneroux to the Liberals. With 169 seats, three short of a majority, Carney aims to counter U.S. tariffs more effectively. Special elections are needed to fill three vacant Liberal seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 23:26 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is on the brink of securing a parliamentary majority following the defection of opposition legislator Matt Jeneroux to the ruling Liberals. This move comes as Carney is seeking a more robust stance against U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. With the Liberals currently holding 169 seats in the 343-seat House of Commons, they are just three seats shy of a majority.

Carney's aspirations for a firmer majority are fueled by the need for smoother legislative processes, such as passing budgets, which require opposition support under the current minority rule. The Canadian elections, held every four years, mean Carney could potentially lead until April 2029 if a majority is achieved.

The special elections expected to be announced would fill three vacant Liberal seats, with two in established strongholds and one in a contested Montreal suburb. The recent defection marks the third shift from the Conservatives, increasing pressure on Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. Poilievre, who faced criticism post the April 2025 election loss, accused Carney of manipulating backroom deals to gain power.

