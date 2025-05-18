YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested on Espionage Allegations
Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested on espionage charges, accused of being developed as a Pakistani asset. She allegedly maintained contact with a Pakistani officer during an India-Pakistan military conflict. Currently under police custody, her financial transactions and travel are under investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A Haryana-based YouTuber, Jyoti Malhotra, has been apprehended on charges of espionage, with allegations suggesting efforts by Pakistani intelligence to cultivate her as an operational asset.
Malhotra purportedly communicated with a Pakistani official stationed at the High Commission in New Delhi during a military standoff following a terror attack in Pahalgam.
Authorities are conducting a deep dive into her financial activities and travel history, while forensic analysis of her digital devices is underway to uncover any potential sharing of sensitive information.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Missile Tests Heighten India-Pakistan Conflict
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Conflict Under Chinese Scrutiny
Tensions Rise: UNSC to Discuss India-Pakistan Conflict in Closed Consultations
Escalating Tensions: India-Pakistan Conflict Intensifies
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Conflict Sparks Global Concern