Left Menu

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested on Espionage Allegations

Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested on espionage charges, accused of being developed as a Pakistani asset. She allegedly maintained contact with a Pakistani officer during an India-Pakistan military conflict. Currently under police custody, her financial transactions and travel are under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:50 IST
YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested on Espionage Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

A Haryana-based YouTuber, Jyoti Malhotra, has been apprehended on charges of espionage, with allegations suggesting efforts by Pakistani intelligence to cultivate her as an operational asset.

Malhotra purportedly communicated with a Pakistani official stationed at the High Commission in New Delhi during a military standoff following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Authorities are conducting a deep dive into her financial activities and travel history, while forensic analysis of her digital devices is underway to uncover any potential sharing of sensitive information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025