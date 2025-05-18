YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested on Espionage Allegations

A Haryana-based YouTuber, Jyoti Malhotra, has been apprehended on charges of espionage, with allegations suggesting efforts by Pakistani intelligence to cultivate her as an operational asset.

Malhotra purportedly communicated with a Pakistani official stationed at the High Commission in New Delhi during a military standoff following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Authorities are conducting a deep dive into her financial activities and travel history, while forensic analysis of her digital devices is underway to uncover any potential sharing of sensitive information.

(With inputs from agencies.)