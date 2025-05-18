Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Convergence in National Security

India's national security architecture showcased remarkable strategic convergence during Operation Sindoor, as declared by the defence ministry. This operation marked a significant milestone in demonstrating a calibrated, tri-services approach characterized by precision, professionalism, and purpose to counter terror threats effectively.

Operation Sindoor was initiated as a targeted campaign to dismantle terror operations beyond the Line of Control, following the Pahalgam terror attack. India responded with precision strikes on May 7, and subsequent Pakistani retaliation was met with strong defensive strategies by Indian forces, resulting in substantial damage to key Pakistani military installations.

The synergy between the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy was evident as each branch played pivotal roles. The Indian Navy ensured maritime dominance, while the Air Force executed high-impact air operations. The operation was supported by real-time threat assessment strategies, demonstrating India's preparedness and operational efficiency in national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)