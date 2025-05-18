Left Menu

Chief Justice Gavai's Visit Highlights Protocol Missteps in Maharashtra

During his inaugural visit to Maharashtra as Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai noted the absence of key state officials to receive him, drawing attention to what he termed as a disrespectful oversight. Later, the officials attended his visit to Chaityabhoomi. Gavai emphasized respecting all democratic institutions.

Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2025 23:45 IST
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai voiced his displeasure on Sunday regarding the absence of Maharashtra's Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and Mumbai's police commissioner during his first visit to the state after assuming office.

Gavai, elevated to CJI on May 14, came to Mumbai for a felicitation event organized by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. Despite his remarks earlier, the three officials were in attendance during his visit to Chaityabhoomi to pay homage to Dr BR Ambedkar.

Speaking on the incident, Gavai noted that democratic institutions should respect one another equally and dismissed protocol adherence as minor but necessary issues to be addressed for public awareness. The situation escalated to him referencing Article 142 of the Indian Constitution, which empowers the Supreme Court to ensure justice.

