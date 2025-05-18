Chief Justice Gavai's Visit Highlights Protocol Missteps in Maharashtra

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai voiced his displeasure on Sunday regarding the absence of Maharashtra's Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and Mumbai's police commissioner during his first visit to the state after assuming office.

Gavai, elevated to CJI on May 14, came to Mumbai for a felicitation event organized by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. Despite his remarks earlier, the three officials were in attendance during his visit to Chaityabhoomi to pay homage to Dr BR Ambedkar.

Speaking on the incident, Gavai noted that democratic institutions should respect one another equally and dismissed protocol adherence as minor but necessary issues to be addressed for public awareness. The situation escalated to him referencing Article 142 of the Indian Constitution, which empowers the Supreme Court to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)