Trump Tower in Vietnam: A New Skyline Venture

The Trump Organization plans to construct a skyscraper in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, alongside a $1.5-billion golf project. Eric Trump, part of the delegation, will survey potential sites. Vietnam seeks to avoid U.S. tariffs while attracting investments like those from Trump's business, which is exploring additional ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:46 IST
Trump Tower in Vietnam: A New Skyline Venture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump Organization, in partnership with a local developer, is eyeing the construction of a skyscraper in Vietnam's economic center, Ho Chi Minh City. According to official Vietnamese documentation seen by Reuters, Eric Trump is expected to visit the region.

This visit coincides with Vietnam's approval of a $1.5-billion golf project involving the Trump Organization. These developments align with Vietnam's ongoing discussions with the U.S. to avert potential punitive trade tariffs.

Plans for the new Trump Tower are in the early stages, and both the Trump Organization and city officials are slated for several meetings to explore the project further. However, the final commitment from the Trump Organization remains up in the air.

(With inputs from agencies.)

