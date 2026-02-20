New Trade Tariffs Loom for German Chemicals
The German chemicals industry braces for potential new tariffs following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to invalidate former President Donald Trump's tariffs. The VCI, representing the industry, notes ongoing trade policy uncertainty, emphasizing a shift in the global trade landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:27 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German chemicals industry is on alert for potential new tariffs following a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that nullified tariffs previously imposed by former President Donald Trump.
The chemicals industry association VCI highlighted the continuous instability in trade policy, suggesting that the dynamics are merely shifting rather than stabilizing.
The organization emphasized that while these changes unfold, the global trade environment will face challenges, impacting sectors reliant on international trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift
Supreme Court Ruling Challenges Trump's Tariff Tactics, Sparks Global Trade Uncertainty
Supreme Court Ruling: A Boost for Global Trade Stability
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs, Shifting Global Trade Dynamics
Supreme Court Declares Trump's Tariffs Unlawful: A Turning Point in US Trade Policy