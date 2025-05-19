High Court Upholds Survey in Shahi Jama Masjid Dispute

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the Masjid committee's plea challenging a survey related to the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute in Sambhal. The survey was initially ordered by a Sambhal court, and the High Court upheld the order to appoint a court commissioner, deeming it maintainable.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, who reserved the order after hearing arguments from the Masjid committee, plaintiff Hari Shanker Jain, and the counsel for the Archeological Survey of India, ruled in favor of the original suit. The Committee of Management of Shahi Jama Masjid had contested the court's decision, claiming it was unlawful.

The plaintiffs, including Jain, argue that the Shahi Idgah Mosque was constructed by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing Sambhal's Harihar Mandir. The High Court previously paused further actions in the lower court but has now allowed the disputed proceedings to resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)