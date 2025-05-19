Left Menu

High Court Upholds Survey in Shahi Jama Masjid Dispute

The Allahabad High Court dismissed an appeal by the Masjid committee regarding a survey ordered in the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute. The court maintained the order for a court commissioner. The Masjid committee contested the survey, alleging the mosque was built on temple grounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:57 IST
High Court Upholds Survey in Shahi Jama Masjid Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the Masjid committee's plea challenging a survey related to the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute in Sambhal. The survey was initially ordered by a Sambhal court, and the High Court upheld the order to appoint a court commissioner, deeming it maintainable.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, who reserved the order after hearing arguments from the Masjid committee, plaintiff Hari Shanker Jain, and the counsel for the Archeological Survey of India, ruled in favor of the original suit. The Committee of Management of Shahi Jama Masjid had contested the court's decision, claiming it was unlawful.

The plaintiffs, including Jain, argue that the Shahi Idgah Mosque was constructed by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing Sambhal's Harihar Mandir. The High Court previously paused further actions in the lower court but has now allowed the disputed proceedings to resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025