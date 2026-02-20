Tragedy in Sambhal: A Tale of Honour and Conflict

A 25-year-old man has been accused of strangling his 21-year-old sister in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, in what appears to be an honour killing. Police revealed the sibling's act was reportedly triggered by her romance with a man from another community.

The brother, who has been taken into custody, confessed to the crime following a PCR call. Authorities confirmed the victim, Roop Jahan, was in a relationship with Shivam Saini, a fact that enraged her brother enough to commit the act.

Family pressure played a role, with the victims' father, Nausher, defending his son's actions. Nausher claimed the act was justified to preserve family honor after villagers mocked him for his daughter's relationship with a person outside their community.

(With inputs from agencies.)