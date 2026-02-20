Left Menu

Tragedy in Sambhal: A Tale of Honour and Conflict

In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his sister over her relationship with a man from another community, suspecting an honour killing. The brother later confessed to the crime. The siblings' father supported the act, citing family honor in the face of societal pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:32 IST
Tragedy in Sambhal: A Tale of Honour and Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man has been accused of strangling his 21-year-old sister in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, in what appears to be an honour killing. Police revealed the sibling's act was reportedly triggered by her romance with a man from another community.

The brother, who has been taken into custody, confessed to the crime following a PCR call. Authorities confirmed the victim, Roop Jahan, was in a relationship with Shivam Saini, a fact that enraged her brother enough to commit the act.

Family pressure played a role, with the victims' father, Nausher, defending his son's actions. Nausher claimed the act was justified to preserve family honor after villagers mocked him for his daughter's relationship with a person outside their community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Investment Surge: Transforming Commitments into Reality

Kerala's Investment Surge: Transforming Commitments into Reality

 India
2
Abhishek Sharma Seeks Breakthrough in T20 World Cup

Abhishek Sharma Seeks Breakthrough in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Child Exploitation Crimes in Uttar Pradesh

Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Child Exploitation Crimes in Uttar Prad...

 India
4
Himachal Teachers Demand Exemption from Efficiency Examinations

Himachal Teachers Demand Exemption from Efficiency Examinations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026