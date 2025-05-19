China Blocks Taiwan's World Health Assembly Participation
China's foreign ministry declared Taiwan has no right to join the World Health Assembly without China's consent. They stated Taiwan's 'separatist' stance undermines the political foundation required for such participation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:19 IST
On Monday, China's foreign ministry asserted that Taiwan cannot join the World Health Assembly without approval from China's central government.
The ministry emphasized that the political foundation necessary for Taiwan's participation has been compromised due to Taiwan authorities' 'separatist' position.
According to a statement, this stance has led to the withdrawal of support for Taiwan's inclusion in the assembly.
