Home Affairs Extends Saturday Hours in May for Smart ID Card Applications

In a concerted effort to fast-track the transition from green barcoded ID books to the more secure Smart ID Cards, the Department of Home Affairs has announced an extension of its operating hours on Saturdays throughout the remainder of May 2025.

This initiative is specifically aimed at accommodating naturalised South African citizens and permanent residents from visa-exempt countries. The department noted a sharp increase in demand for Smart ID Cards among these groups, prompting the temporary extension.

When and Where the Changes Apply

The new operating schedule began on Saturday, 17 May 2025, and will continue through Saturday, 31 May 2025. All Home Affairs front offices across the country will now open their doors from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturdays—five hours beyond the usual weekend operation schedule.

The extension applies only to front-line service offices and focuses exclusively on Smart ID Card applications for the specified groups.

Who Qualifies? The department emphasized that the extended hours are for:

Naturalised citizens who have been granted South African citizenship through legal naturalisation processes.

Permanent residents from visa-exempt countries currently residing in South Africa and holding green barcoded ID books.

Applicants from these categories are strongly encouraged to seize this opportunity to update their identity documentation.

Why the Change Is Important

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the Smart ID Card rollout represents a vital step toward modernizing national identification systems. These cards are equipped with advanced security features that significantly reduce the risk of identity theft and fraud.

"The extended hours over the specified weekends will allow for processing of Smart ID Card applications from naturalised citizens and permanent residents from listed countries, in possession of green barcoded ID books," the department said in its official statement.

The green barcoded ID book, introduced decades ago, has long been regarded as outdated and vulnerable to tampering. Transitioning to the Smart ID Card supports national goals of improved digital governance, secure transactions, and enhanced border control measures.

Praise for the Uptake and Encouragement for More Participation

The Department recently commended the robust uptake of Smart ID Cards among naturalised citizens and permanent residents. While the trend is positive, the department continues to urge all eligible individuals to apply, especially during the period of extended hours.

"This will take us closer to fully adopting the more secure Smart ID Card and doing away with the green bar-coded ID book," the statement continued.

How to Check Eligibility

Those unsure about their eligibility or whether their country is on the visa-exempt list can consult the full list provided by the Department of Home Affairs here: Smart ID Card Eligibility List

Final Notes for Applicants

Applicants must bring their existing green barcoded ID book for verification.

Appointments are not mandatory during the extended hours, but early arrival is advised due to high demand.

All services during these extended hours are only for Smart ID Card applications and not for other Home Affairs services.

As the department strives for a seamless shift to modern identity management, this initiative presents a valuable window for eligible residents to secure their digital identity credentials.