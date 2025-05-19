Nuh Police Arrest Quack for Alleged Espionage Links with Pakistan

In a significant breakthrough, the Nuh Police, in collaboration with the Central Investigation Agency (CIA), apprehended Mohammad Tarif, a local quack, on charges of espionage for Pakistan. Tarif was detained following the arrest of another individual, Arman, on similar charges earlier this week.

Tarif, hailing from Kangarka village in Nuh district, allegedly leaked military intelligence to Pakistan. According to police sources, he confessed to handing over a SIM card to an employee of the Pakistan High Commission and confirmed his trips to Pakistan.

The authorities booked Tarif under Section 152 of the BNS and sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act. Significantly, Australian phones were retrieved from Tarif, revealing deleted data and communications with Pakistani numbers related to military activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)