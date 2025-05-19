Left Menu

Nuh Police Arrest Quack for Alleged Espionage Links with Pakistan

In a joint operation with the Central Investigation Agency, Nuh Police arrested Mohammad Tarif, a local quack, for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Tarif reportedly confessed to providing sensitive military information to Pakistani officials and giving a SIM card to a Pakistan High Commission employee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:57 IST
Nuh Police Arrest Quack for Alleged Espionage Links with Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Nuh Police, in collaboration with the Central Investigation Agency (CIA), apprehended Mohammad Tarif, a local quack, on charges of espionage for Pakistan. Tarif was detained following the arrest of another individual, Arman, on similar charges earlier this week.

Tarif, hailing from Kangarka village in Nuh district, allegedly leaked military intelligence to Pakistan. According to police sources, he confessed to handing over a SIM card to an employee of the Pakistan High Commission and confirmed his trips to Pakistan.

The authorities booked Tarif under Section 152 of the BNS and sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act. Significantly, Australian phones were retrieved from Tarif, revealing deleted data and communications with Pakistani numbers related to military activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025