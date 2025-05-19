Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid U.S. Credit Rating Concerns
Euro zone bond yields increased as U.S. Treasury yields rose following Moody's downgrade of U.S. credit rating. The move highlights fiscal policy challenges and complicates the Trump administration's tax plans. The ECB may adjust interest rates while the global fiscal policy focus shifts to the G7 meeting.
Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher on Monday, influenced by the trajectory of U.S. Treasuries after Moody's downgraded the U.S. credit rating. This development has intensified concerns around future fiscal policies and posed challenges for President Donald Trump's tax reduction objectives.
Despite the downgrade, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence in U.S. economic growth surpassing its debt. The German 10-year yield, serving as the euro zone benchmark, experienced an increase, having recently reached its highest point since April.
Attention from investors has shifted to burgeoning public debt expectations across Europe. With Germany's approval of significant fiscal stimulus for defense and infrastructure, debt mutualization at the EU level for military investments seems anticipated. Meanwhile, the ECB might lower interest rates to counter short-term economic shocks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
