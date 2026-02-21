Treasury Secretary Predicts Steady Tariff Revenue Amid Legal Changes

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that projected tariff revenues for 2026 are expected to remain steady, even after the Supreme Court's recent ruling against certain national emergency tariffs.

Bessent addressed the Economic Club of Dallas, emphasizing the Treasury's intent to utilize Sections 232 and 301 to maintain tariff stability. These authorities have withstood extensive legal scrutiny, he noted.

By combining these validated sections with Section 122, Bessent believes the U.S. can offset any potential revenue changes, ensuring ongoing financial predictability.

