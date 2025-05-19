High Court Takes Action Against Lawyer Heckling

The Calcutta High Court has issued a contempt rule against eight individuals, including Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, following accusations of lawyer heckling near the court on April 25. This action comes after a report was submitted by the Kolkata Police Commissioner to a three-judge special bench, adhering to an earlier court directive.

The special bench has instructed the alleged contemnors to reappear on June 16 for further deliberation. It noted that while the accused were represented legally, none had provided an affidavit. Kunal Ghosh's legal representative contested the allegations, insisting on Ghosh's absence during the incident and requesting additional time to furnish an affidavit, a request the bench denied.

The bench emphasized the need for lawyer protection and tasked the police commission with conducting a thorough inquiry to pinpoint those responsible for the incident. It also ordered the preservation of CCTV footage from the vicinity and underscored the significance of preventing future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)