Protocol Puzzle: The Forgotten Portrait of India's Vice-President

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the issue of protocol negligence, noting the absence of his portrait among other leaders. This follows CJI Gavai's remark about being overlooked by Maharashtra officials. Both stressed the importance of respecting established protocols in official capacities, with Dhankhar affirming the significance at a Delhi event.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised concerns over protocol negligence, lamenting the absence of the vice-president's portrait among those of the president and prime minister. His comments echo those of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, who noted a perceived lack of respect from Maharashtra officials during his visit.

CJI Gavai's remarks came after a visit to Mumbai for a Bar Council felicitation, where he was disappointed by the absence of key state officials. However, these officials later attended when CJI visited Chaityabhoomi to honor BR Ambedkar. The reactions highlight ongoing issues with protocol adherence in government settings.

During a Delhi event, Vice-President Dhankhar emphasized the critical importance of protocol, noting it is not personal but crucial for the positions held. He expressed gratitude to CJI Gavai for spotlighting the issue and stressed the need for bureaucratic awareness and respect for protocol.

