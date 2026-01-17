Lancers and Toofans Dominate with Decisive Wins in Hockey India League

Dominating the Bhubaneshwar leg of the Hockey India League, table-toppers Vedanta Kalinga Lancers overwhelmed SG Pipers with a decisive 6-1 victory on Saturday. This win extended their impressive streak to five consecutive matches. Boby Singh Dhami was key, effectively orchestrating plays that consistently kept the Pipers on their heels, while Cooper Burns and Alexander Hendrickx demonstrated their scoring prowess.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Toofans showcased their own brand of brilliance by claiming a resounding 6-0 victory over Shrachi Bengal Tigers. Zachary Wallace and Tim Brand each secured hat-tricks, solidifying the Toofans' commanding performance. Early in the contest, Talwinder Singh skillfully maintained control in the circle, setting Wallace up for a smooth finish. The Tigers struggled to capitalize on penalty corners, with goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg countering their efforts.

As the match progressed, Hyderabad continued its relentless onslaught. Wallace made another mark in the second quarter, exploiting generous space to send a low drive past the keeper. In the final quarter, Arshdeep Singh's exceptional baseline prowess set up Brand for his third goal, sealing a comprehensive win for the Toofans.

(With inputs from agencies.)