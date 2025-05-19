Dhankhar Urges Reconsideration of Landmark Judgment on Judicial Prosecution
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a re-evaluation of the Supreme Court's decision requiring prior sanction to prosecute high-level judges. His concern arises from delays in prosecuting Justice Yahwant Varma in a cash case. Dhankhar emphasized the need for an expedited and scientific inquiry into the judicial corruption scandal.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged a reassessment of a pivotal Supreme Court ruling mandating prior consent before prosecuting Supreme Court and high court judges. This call comes amid delays in filing an FIR against Justice Yahwant Varma, who is implicated in a high-profile cash discovery case.
The Vice-President criticized a three-judge in-house committee, which reportedly sought to retrieve electronic devices from witnesses in this scandal. He stressed the necessity of a scientific approach to the criminal investigation, emphasizing public concern over whether the issue would dissipate over time without resolution.
Dhankhar, speaking at a book launch, highlighted the urgency of addressing the longstanding question: could the judiciary's integrity be compromised by corruption? He deemed the investigation crucial to unearthing the truth and identified larger concerns about the origins and implications of the funds discovered in Varma's residence.
