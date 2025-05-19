Left Menu

Dhankhar Urges Reconsideration of Landmark Judgment on Judicial Prosecution

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a re-evaluation of the Supreme Court's decision requiring prior sanction to prosecute high-level judges. His concern arises from delays in prosecuting Justice Yahwant Varma in a cash case. Dhankhar emphasized the need for an expedited and scientific inquiry into the judicial corruption scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:26 IST
Dhankhar Urges Reconsideration of Landmark Judgment on Judicial Prosecution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged a reassessment of a pivotal Supreme Court ruling mandating prior consent before prosecuting Supreme Court and high court judges. This call comes amid delays in filing an FIR against Justice Yahwant Varma, who is implicated in a high-profile cash discovery case.

The Vice-President criticized a three-judge in-house committee, which reportedly sought to retrieve electronic devices from witnesses in this scandal. He stressed the necessity of a scientific approach to the criminal investigation, emphasizing public concern over whether the issue would dissipate over time without resolution.

Dhankhar, speaking at a book launch, highlighted the urgency of addressing the longstanding question: could the judiciary's integrity be compromised by corruption? He deemed the investigation crucial to unearthing the truth and identified larger concerns about the origins and implications of the funds discovered in Varma's residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025