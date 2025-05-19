Key Stakeholders Debate 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on simultaneous polls engaged with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several stakeholders to assess perspectives on the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative.

The committee aims to streamline India's electoral process via the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024. Leaders, including CM Fadnavis and PP Chaudhary, explored constitutional, administrative, and governance implications.

Various organizations, such as the Bombay High Court Advocates' Association and Maharashtra Agro-Industries, participated in the discussions, reflecting on potential legal and financial benefits. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar highlighted the film industry's challenges amid frequent polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)