Awaiting Justice: The Ankita Bhandari Murder Case Verdict Looms

The court is set to announce the verdict on May 30 for the murder case of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist allegedly killed by resort operator Pulkit Arya and accomplices in 2022. The case saw 47 witnesses testify, including the investigation officer, following a prolonged two-year legal battle.

The final hearing for the Ankita Bhandari murder case concluded on Monday, with the verdict due on May 30.

Presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Reena Negi, the court heard closing statements from both defense and prosecution.

Prosecutor Anuj Pundir disclosed that 47 witnesses, including the investigative officer, had been presented during the two-year trial. Ankita, a 19-year-old receptionist, was allegedly murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and his employees.

The crime, reportedly ignited by a dispute, resulted in Ankita being pushed into the Cheela canal in Rishikesh. Following her body's discovery, the accused were apprehended. Pulkit Arya was identified as the son of a former BJP leader, leading to social unrest and the formation of a special investigation team.

