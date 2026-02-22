Senior BJP Leader Tamilisai Soundararajan Criticizes Tamil Nadu's CM

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has criticized Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, accusing him of fabricating an 'artificial' narrative of rights deprivation to mask administrative issues and corruption.

Soundararajan argued that the CM's claims of an 'artificial economic slowdown' are misleading. She maintained that rights are not being suppressed in Tamil Nadu, contrary to the CM's assertions.

She emphasized that a 'double engine government' could ensure the state's progress and condemned the CM's confrontational approach with the Union government, highlighting that financial policies are consistent nationwide.

