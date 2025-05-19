Delhi Arrests: Violence Ignites from Old Feud

In a dramatic turn of events, three young men were apprehended in Delhi's Dwarka area for their alleged involvement in a violent attack on members of a rival group. The incident, rooted in a lingering feud, is traced back to a 2022 murder that claimed the life of a friend of the accused.

The arrested individuals, identified as Sagar, Bhola, and Badal, carried out the attack on April 30, leaving three victims injured. According to law enforcement, the motive was revenge for past grievances, leading to the brutal assault wherein one of the victims was stabbed multiple times.

The police crackdown followed a tip-off, resulting in the capture of the suspects near Sector 13 metro station. The investigation reveals the accused hailed from humble backgrounds and were entangled in criminal acts post association with local miscreants. The case adds a new chapter to the city's escalating criminal activities.

