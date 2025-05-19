A Russian court has imposed a fine of 10.5 million roubles, equivalent to $130,483, on U.S. tech company Apple. The fines were issued in four separate administrative cases, three of which were linked to Apple's non-compliance with Russian legislation on what is referred to as LGBT propaganda.

In 2023, Russia intensified its restrictions on the promotion of 'non-traditional sexual relations,' part of a broader crackdown on LGBT rights that Russian President Vladimir Putin argues showcases the moral decline attributed to Western countries. Moscow's Tagansky Court ruled that Apple Distribution International Ltd committed three administrative offenses related to LGBT propaganda, assigning three fines of 2.5 million roubles each.

An additional fine of 3 million roubles was levied for Apple's purported failure to limit access to unspecified online content deemed illegal by Moscow. Apple did not provide immediate commentary in response to an email inquiry, and its court representative requested closed hearings, leaving the specifics of the disputes unclear. Russia's designation of the 'international LGBT movement' as extremist has opened the door to potential criminal cases against LGBT individuals and supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)