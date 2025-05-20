U.S. Treasury Anticipates No Trade Deals from G7 Meeting

The U.S. Treasury has no plans to announce any trade deals at this week's G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Canada, according to a source informed about the U.S. involvement.

While Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will meet Japanese officials in Banff, Alberta, further trade discussions are slated for Washington, D.C.

The source, speaking anonymously, emphasized that significant progress has been made with several G7 partners, though no official announcements are expected at the G7.

(With inputs from agencies.)