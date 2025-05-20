Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Anticipates No Trade Deals from G7 Meeting

The U.S. Treasury does not expect any trade deal announcements during the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Canada. While Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will engage with Japanese officials in Banff, more trade discussions will occur in Washington, illustrating substantial progress with G7 partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Calgary | Updated: 20-05-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 01:33 IST
The U.S. Treasury has no plans to announce any trade deals at this week's G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Canada, according to a source informed about the U.S. involvement.

While Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will meet Japanese officials in Banff, Alberta, further trade discussions are slated for Washington, D.C.

The source, speaking anonymously, emphasized that significant progress has been made with several G7 partners, though no official announcements are expected at the G7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

