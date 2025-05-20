Left Menu

Minister's Remarks Spark SIT Probe in Madhya Pradesh

A special investigation team has been set up by Madhya Pradesh Police to probe Minister Vijay Shah's remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi, as mandated by the Supreme Court. The team will be led by senior police officers and is tasked with submitting a status report by May 28.

Updated: 20-05-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 08:15 IST
A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted by the Madhya Pradesh Police to investigate the controversial remarks made by state Minister Vijay Shah against Col Sofiya Qureshi. This comes following a directive from the Supreme Court.

The SIT is made up of Inspector General Pramod Verma, Deputy Inspector General Kalyan Chakravarty, and Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh. It has been tasked with probing the FIR registered against Shah, who faced backlash for his inflammatory comments, which gained traction on social media.

The formation of the SIT was ordered by the state's Director General of Police, Kailash Makwana, to ensure adherence to the apex court's decision. The probe team is expected to deliver an initial report by May 28, as the Supreme Court admonished Shah for his 'crass' remarks against the colonel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

