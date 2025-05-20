Supreme Court Urged to Confine Hearing on Waqf Act Challenges
The Centre has urged the Supreme Court to focus on three issues regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act, especially denotifying waqf properties, the composition of waqf boards, and the classification of waqf properties. Concerns arise on including non-Muslims in waqf councils, with ongoing court proceedings challenging the 2025 Act's validity.
The Supreme Court has been asked by the Centre to concentrate on three key issues in the pleas challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act's validity. Among these, the power to denotify properties that have been declared as waqf emerges prominently.
The discussion also touches on the controversial composition of state waqf boards and the Central Waqf Council, where petitioners argue for exclusive Muslim membership except for ex-officio members.
Additionally, the debate extends to a provision concerning waqf property classification during government land inquiries. Amidst ongoing hearings, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs stands by the amended act, opposing any potential court-imposed blockades.
