Supreme Court Urged to Confine Hearing on Waqf Act Challenges

The Supreme Court has been asked by the Centre to concentrate on three key issues in the pleas challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act's validity. Among these, the power to denotify properties that have been declared as waqf emerges prominently.

The discussion also touches on the controversial composition of state waqf boards and the Central Waqf Council, where petitioners argue for exclusive Muslim membership except for ex-officio members.

Additionally, the debate extends to a provision concerning waqf property classification during government land inquiries. Amidst ongoing hearings, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs stands by the amended act, opposing any potential court-imposed blockades.

(With inputs from agencies.)