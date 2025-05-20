Blaze of Controversy: Arrests Linked to Fires Near PM Starmer's Properties

A Romanian national has been charged with arson for fires linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's properties. This marks the second arrest in this ongoing case.

The initial incident occurred at Starmer's residential property in North London, causing damage but no injuries. Additional fires targeted nearby properties, intensifying the investigation.

A Ukrainian national, Roman Lavrynovych, had already been charged the previous week. The latest arrestee, Stanislav Carpiuc, was apprehended at Luton Airport and is set to appear in a London court. The investigation, led by counter-terrorism police, reflects heightened concerns about threats to democratic values declared by Starmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)