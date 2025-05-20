Blaze of Controversy: Arrests Linked to Fires Near PM Starmer's Properties
A Romanian national has been charged with arson in connection to fires near UK PM Keir Starmer's properties. Following earlier charges against a Ukrainian national, a third man was also detained. The series of fires, investigated by counter-terrorism police due to the prime minister's involvement, underscore concerns about threats to UK democratic values.
The initial incident occurred at Starmer's residential property in North London, causing damage but no injuries. Additional fires targeted nearby properties, intensifying the investigation.
A Ukrainian national, Roman Lavrynovych, had already been charged the previous week. The latest arrestee, Stanislav Carpiuc, was apprehended at Luton Airport and is set to appear in a London court. The investigation, led by counter-terrorism police, reflects heightened concerns about threats to democratic values declared by Starmer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
