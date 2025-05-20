Hlabisa Launches Urgent Review of 1998 White Paper to Reshape Local Governance

In a move hailed as both timely and transformative, South Africa’s Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, officially launched the review of the 1998 White Paper on Local Government on Monday at the Premier Hotel OR Tambo in Kempton Park. This long-awaited review is being framed as a national imperative aimed at overhauling the foundations of the country’s local government system to make it more responsive, inclusive, and resilient.

Historical Context and Achievements

Since the original White Paper’s adoption in 1998, South Africa has made significant progress in developing a decentralized local government system. Key accomplishments include expanded access to essential services, the creation of autonomous municipal structures, and the institutionalization of democratic processes at the local level.

However, more than two decades later, Minister Hlabisa acknowledged that these achievements are being severely undermined by a plethora of structural and governance-related challenges.

Mounting Challenges in Local Government

Hlabisa highlighted the systemic dysfunction that continues to plague several municipalities, with numerous reports of service delivery failures, financial instability, and poor governance.

“The harsh reality is that several municipalities are unable to repair potholes, ensure access to clean water, or provide reliable waste management. Others fail to utilise grants effectively. This is unacceptable,” he declared.

Of South Africa’s 257 municipalities, a significant number are considered financially non-viable, largely due to their lack of a sustainable revenue base. Hlabisa cited this as a consequence of legacy design flaws, prompting a critical evaluation of whether some municipalities should continue to exist in their current form.

Vision for a Fit-for-Purpose Local Government

The review is being conducted under the banner of creating a “fit-for-purpose” local government architecture that can drive the nation’s strategic development goals. These include inclusive economic growth, poverty eradication, job creation, and the establishment of ethical and capable governance structures.

The new vision is anchored in six strategic pillars:

Structural reforms to improve efficiency and accountability

Enhanced community participation and inclusive governance

Ethical leadership and anti-corruption initiatives

Improved coordination across government tiers

Integration of traditional governance systems

Spatially equitable and climate-resilient development

Discussion Document and Public Participation

A comprehensive Discussion Document released on 10 April 2025 outlines nine policy priority areas for transformation. These include:

Financial reform and sustainability

The depoliticisation of municipal administrations

Rationalisation of municipal structures

Professionalisation of public administration

Technological innovation for governance

Infrastructure delivery and maintenance

Integrated planning

Climate adaptation and spatial justice

Enhanced role of traditional leadership systems

Public engagement is being strongly encouraged. Citizens, councillors, traditional leaders, municipal employees, and civil society are invited to submit their inputs on the document before the deadline of 30 June 2025.

The document can be accessed online at: https://www.cogta.gov.za/index.php/docs/white-paper-on-local-government-1998-review-of-the-white-paper-on-local-government/

Submissions can be made via email to:

Alternatively, submissions can be posted or hand-delivered to:

Postal Address: Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Attention: Mr. Thabiso Richard Plank (WPLG26 Policy Review) Private Bag X802 Pretoria, 0001

Physical Address: 87 Hamilton Street Arcadia, Pretoria

Emphasis on Traditional Leadership and Inclusion

Minister Hlabisa underscored the importance of embedding traditional governance systems—especially those representing the Khoi, San, and broader indigenous communities—into the fabric of local government. He called this both a constitutional mandate and a step towards culturally relevant, cohesive governance frameworks.

“The meaningful inclusion of traditional leaders is not a ceremonial gesture but a foundational principle for a governance model that resonates with the lived realities of our communities,” he said.

Roadmap and Timeline

The review process began in October 2024 with wide-ranging consultations across multiple sectors. These discussions fed directly into the current Discussion Document.

Following the public comment period, further consultations, workshops, and intergovernmental dialogues are planned. The final revised White Paper is expected to be adopted and published by March 2026.

A Call for a Whole-of-Society Approach

In concluding his remarks, Hlabisa emphasised that the success of this initiative hinges on a “whole-of-government and whole-of-society” approach. He called on every segment of society to contribute to the redesign of local governance in South Africa.

“This is not merely a technical or policy-driven exercise. It is a national mission—one that demands our collective intelligence, experience, and commitment,” he said.

This review marks a crucial turning point, not only in redressing historical weaknesses but in laying down a robust and equitable foundation for the future of local governance in South Africa.