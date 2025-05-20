Left Menu

AAP Calls Out Unjust Property Tax Add-ons in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticized the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi for imposing user charges on property tax bills without House approval. Despite BJP's deferment plans, AAP alleges these charges are unjust and highlights inefficiencies in Delhi's waste management system, while continuing to demand immediate withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:37 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has voiced strong objections against the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over user charges added to property tax bills. AAP describes these charges as an 'unjust burden' on citizens, imposed without the approval of the legislative House.

During a press conference, AAP's Delhi convener, Saurabh Bharadwaj, accused the MCD commissioner of enforcing these charges, intended for municipal solid waste management, without first presenting the proposal in the House. Nevertheless, in a recent development, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh announced the deferral of these charges and introduced an amnesty scheme for settling old house tax dues.

Highlighting the inefficiencies in Delhi's waste collection system, MCD Leader of Opposition Ankush Narayan pointed out that concessionaires are failing to collect garbage in 80% of households. Urging further action, he reiterated demands for immediate removal of the charges and emphasized the need for the implementation of previously approved tax waivers. The AAP remains committed to protesting the issue until a resolution is reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

