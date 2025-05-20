Breakthrough Arrest: Key Accused in 2017 Burari Murders Caught

The Delhi Police have finally apprehended Saheed Khan, alias Bunty, the main conspirator in the brutal 2017 Burari murders, officials announced on Tuesday. Khan, previously a business partner of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Chaudhary Munawwar Hassan, aimed to usurp properties worth Rs 5-6 crore belonging to Hassan's family.

Operating clandestinely since being released on parole in September 2024, Khan avoided authorities for over seven months until his arrest by the special staff of north Delhi. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia, Khan was captured when attempting to collect money near his residence.

Khan, who hired contract killers to execute the murders, had meticulously planned the crime while Hassan was incarcerated. The family members were killed and buried in 2017. Despite an elaborate escape plan, intelligence operations finally led the police to Khan, culminating in his arrest and confession, providing closure to a case that has haunted Delhi for years.

