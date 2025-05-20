Supreme Court Demands Justice for Navy Officer in Landmark Ruling

In a significant move, the Supreme Court of India has lambasted the Navy over its reluctance to permanently commission Seema Chaudhary, a 2007 batch Short Service Commission officer, despite prior court directives.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, part of the bench overseeing the matter, have instructed the Navy to reassess Chaudhary's case within a week, criticizing the delay as an ego-driven obstacle, especially when she has met all necessary benchmarks.

The decision follows the Supreme Court's February 2024 verdict affirming Chaudhary's eligibility, with adverse comments on her annual confidential reports being the only stated barrier. The court emphasized finality in its mandate, urging the Navy to comply timely.

(With inputs from agencies.)