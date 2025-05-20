Supreme Court Demands Justice for Navy Officer in Landmark Ruling
The Supreme Court insists that the Navy grant a permanent commission to Seema Chaudhary, a 2007 batch Short Service Commission officer. Despite meeting all benchmarks, adverse remarks in her annual confidential reports were a hindrance. The court warns the Navy to comply, stressing that past judgments are final.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Supreme Court of India has lambasted the Navy over its reluctance to permanently commission Seema Chaudhary, a 2007 batch Short Service Commission officer, despite prior court directives.
Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, part of the bench overseeing the matter, have instructed the Navy to reassess Chaudhary's case within a week, criticizing the delay as an ego-driven obstacle, especially when she has met all necessary benchmarks.
The decision follows the Supreme Court's February 2024 verdict affirming Chaudhary's eligibility, with adverse comments on her annual confidential reports being the only stated barrier. The court emphasized finality in its mandate, urging the Navy to comply timely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes as Illegal Excavation Claims Lives
SC trashes plea of woman seeking possession of Red Fort on account of being legal 'heir' of last Mughal emperor.
Outcry in Maharashtra: Leaders Demand Justice for Temple Idol Desecration
Delhi Launches 'Mahila Maha Jan Sunwai' to Fast-Track Women's Justice
Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister Challenges Fund Cuts in Key Scheme