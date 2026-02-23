L&T-Vyoma Partners with Lexlegis.ai for Sovereign Cloud Legal AI
Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma has partnered with Lexlegis.ai to offer legal AI solutions on its sovereign cloud. This collaboration focuses on legal research and regulatory intelligence, ensuring compliance with Indian data and regulatory standards, aiming to address enterprise concerns over data residency, privacy, and cybersecurity.
Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma, a leader in digital infrastructure and sovereign cloud services, has announced a strategic partnership with Lexlegis.ai, a legal intelligence platform.
The partnership will deploy Lexlegis.ai's advanced legal AI solutions on L&T-Vyoma's sovereign cloud, specifically designed to handle sensitive legal and compliance data with utmost security.
The collaboration ensures that all legal and regulatory data complies with Indian standards, addressing enterprise concerns such as data residency, privacy, and cybersecurity.
