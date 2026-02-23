L&T-Vyoma Partners with Lexlegis.ai for Sovereign Cloud Legal AI

Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma, a leader in digital infrastructure and sovereign cloud services, has announced a strategic partnership with Lexlegis.ai, a legal intelligence platform.

The partnership will deploy Lexlegis.ai's advanced legal AI solutions on L&T-Vyoma's sovereign cloud, specifically designed to handle sensitive legal and compliance data with utmost security.

The collaboration ensures that all legal and regulatory data complies with Indian standards, addressing enterprise concerns such as data residency, privacy, and cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)