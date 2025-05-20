Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Precision Strike Against Terrorism

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likened the Indian armed forces' precision in Operation Sindoor to skilled surgeons, highlighting their success in targeting terrorism across borders. Emphasizing the disciplined and accurate approach, Singh drew parallels between military operations and medical practices, underscoring the commitment similar to healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 19:58 IST
Operation Sindoor: Precision Strike Against Terrorism
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Indian armed forces for their surgical precision in Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorism across the border with unparalleled accuracy. Speaking at the KN Memorial Hospital's 25th anniversary, Singh compared the military's actions to expert surgeons tackling disease.

This event marked Singh's first public appearance after the May 7 military operation in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Emphasizing the crucial roles of soldiers and doctors, he noted the intense training, pressure, and decision-making required in both fields.

Singh condemned Pakistan's retaliatory attacks on civilians and places of worship, assuring that India's counter-strikes focused solely on terrorist hideouts. He acknowledged the people's resilience, expressing gratitude for the armed forces and the citizens' spirit. He affirmed India's commitment to combating terrorism under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025