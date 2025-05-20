Operation Sindoor: Precision Strike Against Terrorism
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likened the Indian armed forces' precision in Operation Sindoor to skilled surgeons, highlighting their success in targeting terrorism across borders. Emphasizing the disciplined and accurate approach, Singh drew parallels between military operations and medical practices, underscoring the commitment similar to healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Indian armed forces for their surgical precision in Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorism across the border with unparalleled accuracy. Speaking at the KN Memorial Hospital's 25th anniversary, Singh compared the military's actions to expert surgeons tackling disease.
This event marked Singh's first public appearance after the May 7 military operation in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Emphasizing the crucial roles of soldiers and doctors, he noted the intense training, pressure, and decision-making required in both fields.
Singh condemned Pakistan's retaliatory attacks on civilians and places of worship, assuring that India's counter-strikes focused solely on terrorist hideouts. He acknowledged the people's resilience, expressing gratitude for the armed forces and the citizens' spirit. He affirmed India's commitment to combating terrorism under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
