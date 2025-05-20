Deputy President Mashatile Champions SA-France Trade at Paris Business Dialogue

Deputy President Shipokosa Paul Mashatile has led a high-level engagement with South African and French business leaders during a Roundtable Breakfast Dialogue hosted by MEDEF International in Paris. This meeting marks a significant step in South Africa’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment, stimulate infrastructure development, and deepen bilateral economic relations with France.

Strengthening Bilateral Trade and Investment

The Roundtable Dialogue served as a robust platform to reaffirm the enduring partnership between South Africa and France. It brought together business representatives, policymakers, and institutional investors to explore investment prospects and trade cooperation. MEDEF International, the host of the event, is France’s largest business federation, representing more than 750,000 companies. The organization plays a central role in enhancing France’s economic diplomacy and supporting the global expansion of French enterprises.

Deputy President Mashatile underscored the strategic importance of the dialogue in fostering mutual growth and development. He emphasized that the event allowed stakeholders from both nations to build upon existing ties while discovering new areas of collaboration, particularly in trade, infrastructure, and industrial growth.

Infrastructure Development as a Cornerstone

In his address, the Deputy President highlighted South Africa’s massive infrastructure drive, declaring that the government has committed over R940 billion towards public infrastructure over the next three years. This substantial allocation aims to modernize roads, bridges, dams, ports, airports, and energy systems — laying the foundation for inclusive economic growth.

“The South African Government has committed to spending more than R940 billion on infrastructure over the next three years. This funding will revitalise our roads and bridges, build dams and waterways, modernise our ports and airports, and power our economy,” said Mashatile.

He called upon French investors to tap into this opportunity, emphasizing that partnerships in sectors such as transport, manufacturing, energy, and logistics would be key to unlocking economic value and employment creation. Such investments, he added, are also pivotal for enhancing South Africa’s trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

EU-SA Summit and Investment Boost

Deputy President Mashatile also reflected on the outcomes of the recent European Union-South Africa Summit, held in Cape Town in March 2025. A landmark announcement was made at the summit regarding the EU’s R90 billion investment package aimed at bolstering strategic development projects in South Africa.

He noted that this investment signifies the confidence of global partners in South Africa’s economic trajectory and further reinforces the importance of the country as a gateway to broader African markets.

Dialogue with Meridiam CEO: A Push for Sustainable Infrastructure

On the sidelines of the Roundtable, Mashatile held a key meeting with Thierry Deau, CEO of Meridiam and Chairperson of the Global Long-Term Infrastructure Investors Association. Meridiam, a leading international investment firm, manages assets worth over €12 billion and focuses on long-term, sustainable infrastructure across sectors such as transport, energy, environment, and social services.

Their discussion revolved around the need for stronger partnerships among governments, private investors, academic institutions, and multilateral organizations. The Deputy President stressed that such collaboration is essential for mobilizing responsible capital and accelerating the delivery of impactful infrastructure solutions in South Africa.

A Vision for Shared Prosperity

Mashatile concluded his engagements in Paris by expressing optimism about the future of South Africa-France relations. He emphasized that enhanced economic cooperation, underpinned by shared values and developmental goals, could lead both nations to “achieve new heights of prosperity.”

The visit forms part of South Africa’s broader efforts to position itself as a competitive investment destination, while also promoting regional integration and economic transformation in Africa.