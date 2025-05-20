TRAI Celebrates WTISD 2025 with a Focus on “Universal and Meaningful Connectivity”

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) marked the occasion of World Telecom and Information Society Day (WTISD) on May 17, 2025, with a high-profile event at its headquarters in New Delhi. This year’s globally relevant theme — “Universal and Meaningful Connectivity (UMC)” — was at the heart of the celebration, echoing TRAI’s core commitment to enabling inclusive, equitable, and sustainable access to communication for every citizen of India.

A Vision Beyond Mere Connectivity

UMC is not merely about extending the reach of communication networks. As emphasized throughout the day’s proceedings, the term encapsulates a more profound aspiration — making connectivity not just available, but also accessible, relevant, affordable, and empowering. The goal is to equip individuals and communities with the tools necessary to thrive in a digital society and participate in the global digital economy.

Inaugural Address by the Minister of Communications

The event was inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister of Communications, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, who delivered a powerful address highlighting the pivotal role of UMC in bridging India’s digital divide. He emphasized how the convergence of technology and telecommunications is fueling the nation’s digital transformation, describing telecom as the “digital highway” that powers this journey.

Shri Scindia elaborated on six fundamental pillars that underpin India’s leadership in digital inclusion:

Affordability

Availability

Access

Quality of Service (QoS)

Online Safety and Security

Technology

He highlighted how these pillars have become the backbone of national strategies aimed at expanding connectivity, particularly in rural and underserved regions. He also spoke about satellite-based telecommunications as an emerging driver of UMC, with the potential to complement terrestrial infrastructure and bring high-speed internet to remote corners of the country.

TRAI Chairman Underscores Regulatory Reforms

In the Welcome Address, Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of TRAI, reflected on the regulatory body’s achievements and its forward-looking vision. He noted TRAI’s pivotal role in democratizing telecom access and expanding coverage across the nation. Under TRAI’s guidance, India has implemented reforms that have:

Promoted Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in telecom

Enhanced service delivery mechanisms

Strengthened consumer protection frameworks

Shri Lahoti also spotlighted TRAI’s strategic focus on emerging technologies, regulatory agility, and transparent policymaking as keys to driving innovation and growth in the ICT sector.

Global Insights from Eminent Experts

Two distinguished speakers brought global and regional perspectives to the discussion:

Shri Deepak Mishra , Director and Chief Executive of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) , spoke about international best practices and the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He discussed the Top 10 AI-leading nations and emphasized the importance of data-driven decision-making in governance and business.

Ms. Pranita Upadhaya, Head of the ITU Area Office and Innovation Centre for South Asia, provided insights into how the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is catalyzing innovation across regions. She introduced the CHIPS-IN framework, a three-tier model that supports innovation at the grassroots, policy, and infrastructure levels. Ms. Upadhaya also emphasized the growing influence of South Asia Innovation Centres, which foster collaborative R&D, policy experimentation, and digital entrepreneurship.

Multi-Stakeholder Participation and Collaboration

The WTISD 2025 celebrations brought together senior officials, industry leaders, policy experts, and representatives from India’s telecom, broadcasting, and ICT sectors. The day featured in-depth discussions on collaborative models for achieving UMC, the importance of harmonizing policy with technology evolution, and the role of public-private partnerships in digital inclusion.

Participants shared innovative solutions and best practices to overcome connectivity challenges, with a shared vision of ensuring that no individual or region is left behind in the digital age.

Looking Ahead

With India set to become a $1 trillion digital economy in the near future, TRAI’s observance of WTISD 2025 underscored the urgency and opportunity of Universal and Meaningful Connectivity. As digital technologies continue to reshape every sector — from education and healthcare to finance and governance — ensuring that every Indian has equitable access to these tools is not just a policy goal, but a national imperative.

TRAI’s efforts, bolstered by ministerial vision and global cooperation, aim to position India as a global benchmark for inclusive and sustainable digital transformation.