Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Shifts Ration Distribution from Vehicles to Fair Price Shops

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has decided to revert to distributing ration through Fair Price Shops, discontinuing the YSRCP's mobile vehicle system. Alleged misuse of funds and ineffective service prompted the decision, which is criticized by the YSR Congress Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-05-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 00:29 IST
Andhra Pradesh Shifts Ration Distribution from Vehicles to Fair Price Shops
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has resolved to halt the mobile vehicle-based distribution of ration. The YSR Congress Party's model involved hundreds of vehicles delivering directly to doorsteps, but this system has been scrapped in favor of Fair Price Shops.

Officials cite inefficiencies, alleged misuse of Rs 1,860 crore in public funds, and issues like rice smuggling as reasons for the shift. The government has announced that ration will be available at Fair Price Shops from June 1, with door delivery for senior citizens and the differently-abled.

Reacting to the decision, the YSR Congress Party condemned the move, stating it would negatively affect 10,000 families and criticizing it as unjust. The debate continues as the government insists the new system will prevent rice diversion and improve service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025