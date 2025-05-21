Andhra Pradesh Shifts Ration Distribution from Vehicles to Fair Price Shops

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has resolved to halt the mobile vehicle-based distribution of ration. The YSR Congress Party's model involved hundreds of vehicles delivering directly to doorsteps, but this system has been scrapped in favor of Fair Price Shops.

Officials cite inefficiencies, alleged misuse of Rs 1,860 crore in public funds, and issues like rice smuggling as reasons for the shift. The government has announced that ration will be available at Fair Price Shops from June 1, with door delivery for senior citizens and the differently-abled.

Reacting to the decision, the YSR Congress Party condemned the move, stating it would negatively affect 10,000 families and criticizing it as unjust. The debate continues as the government insists the new system will prevent rice diversion and improve service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)