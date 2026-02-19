Left Menu

Ghee Controversy: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy vs. Chandrababu Naidu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of irregularities in the Tirupati laddu ghee supply. He alleged all issues originated during Naidu's term, while Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha refuted links between Heritage and Indapur Dairy. Reddy criticized the Andhra Pradesh 2026–27 budget for financial mismanagement.

Amaravati | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:07 IST
In a press conference rife with allegations, YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of being behind the irregularities in the Tirupati laddu ghee supply. Reddy insists that these issues trace back to Naidu's tenure and questioned how the current YSRCP government could be connected.

Drawing from a CBI-led SIT chargesheet, Reddy outlined a timeline of events pointing to ghee adulteration during the TDP-led government's term. However, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha dismissed claims linking Heritage and Indapur Dairy, arguing that the two entities operate independently of each other.

Beyond the ghee controversy, Reddy lambasted the Andhra Pradesh 2026–27 budget, labeling it a 'bundle of lies.' He highlighted significant financial mismanagement, claiming that both societal sectors and state revenue collection are suffering, while pension allocations are reportedly declining.

(With inputs from agencies.)

