Pakistan and China Strengthen Ties Amid Rising South Asian Tensions

Following tensions with India, Pakistan has pledged to expand trade and investment ties with China. The countries plan to work together in agriculture, industrialization, and infrastructure development, including extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan. Efforts to foster dialogue with India are also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan is set to deepen its trade and investment relations with China after a recent conflict with India. The two nations agreed to a ceasefire after four days of intense fighting, marking the worst skirmish in nearly three decades.

China encouraged peaceful dialogue between India and Pakistan, which was echoed by Pakistan's agreement to bolster economic cooperation with Beijing. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Wang Yi in Beijing to discuss ongoing support and collaboration efforts in multiple sectors such as trade and industrialization.

Further, Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan will extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan, strengthening the Belt and Road Initiative. Discussions among the three leaders are expected to continue in Kabul, focusing on infrastructure development and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

