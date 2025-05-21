Arson Suspects Charged in Targeted Attacks on UK PM Keir Starmer's Properties
A third suspect has been charged in connection to a series of arson attacks targeting properties linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Ukrainian national Petro Pochynok, 34, joins two others already charged in the incidents that occurred in north London in May. No injuries were reported.
A third suspect has been charged with arson in a series of fires targeting properties connected to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as confirmed by police on Wednesday.
Petro Pochynok, 34, has been accused of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger lives. The Ukrainian national is set to appear before London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.
The fires, which occurred over three nights in north London between May 8 and May 12, damaged various properties associated with Starmer but resulted in no injuries.
