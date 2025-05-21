Left Menu

Pakistan Under Siege: A Chronicle of Deadly Attacks

A series of deadly attacks in Pakistan highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the government. Incidents include suicide bombings, train hijackings, and widespread insurgency, primarily in Balochistan and the northwest. The attacks, involving separatist groups and militants, have resulted in significant casualties and political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Pakistan continues to grapple with a wave of violent attacks as insurgencies gain momentum both in the northwest and the southern region of Balochistan.

On May 21, 2025, a suicide bomber targeted an army school bus in Balochistan, killing five, including three children. The government attributed the attack to Indian proxies, though New Delhi has not commented.

In March 2025, multiple incidents saw 31 dead in a train hijacking claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, and a military base attack in Bannu with no responsibility claimed. Earlier attacks from 2023 through 2024 also resulted in significant loss of life, underscoring a tense security landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

