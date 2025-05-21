Pakistan Under Siege: A Chronicle of Deadly Attacks

Pakistan continues to grapple with a wave of violent attacks as insurgencies gain momentum both in the northwest and the southern region of Balochistan.

On May 21, 2025, a suicide bomber targeted an army school bus in Balochistan, killing five, including three children. The government attributed the attack to Indian proxies, though New Delhi has not commented.

In March 2025, multiple incidents saw 31 dead in a train hijacking claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, and a military base attack in Bannu with no responsibility claimed. Earlier attacks from 2023 through 2024 also resulted in significant loss of life, underscoring a tense security landscape.

