Bribery Scandal Rocks Enforcement Directorate in Kerala

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is investigating a bribery case involving an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer. The officer allegedly demanded a Rs 2 crore bribe to avoid implicating a local businessman in an ongoing ED probe. The case has drawn attention from state leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:14 IST
The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is actively gathering evidence in a high-profile bribery case implicating an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer in the state. The VACB's actions are based on a complainant's accusations, with the ED officer being identified as the primary suspect following preliminary inquiries.

Suspicions of corruption were further confirmed as additional suspects were apprehended. Despite receiving multiple informal complaints, the VACB has yet to formalize any beyond this prominent case involving a demand for a Rs 2 crore bribe. Three individuals have been arrested, including a chartered accountant.

As tensions mount, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has voiced concerns over the impact on the ED's reputation and has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for intervention. Meanwhile, ED sources refute the charges, claiming they are attempts to discredit the agency by the complainant, Aneesh Babu, who is also facing allegations of money laundering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

